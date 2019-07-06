UoP to arrange workshop for MPhil, PhD students

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP), Geography department will arrange three days national workshop for MPhil and PhD students here at Barha Gali.

The workshop will commence from July 8 to 11. Chairperson of Geography department and Chief Organiser of the workshop, Professor Dr Iffat Tabassum has constituted a committee in this regard.