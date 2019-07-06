UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UoP To Arrange Workshop For MPhil, PhD Students

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 39 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 02:57 PM

UoP to arrange workshop for MPhil, PhD students

University of Peshawar (UoP), Geography department will arrange three days national workshop for MPhil and PhD students here at Barha Gali.

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jul, 2019 ) :University of Peshawar (UoP), Geography department will arrange three days national workshop for MPhil and PhD students here at Barha Gali.

The workshop will commence from July 8 to 11. Chairperson of Geography department and Chief Organiser of the workshop, Professor Dr Iffat Tabassum has constituted a committee in this regard.

Related Topics

Peshawar July From

Recent Stories

Another accomplice of Czech model Teresa surfaces

8 minutes ago

Market rates of bullion in Multan

38 seconds ago

Road to Makkah project significant for Pakistani H ..

41 seconds ago

Alaska heatwave: Anchorage hits record temperature

43 seconds ago

California earthquake: Larger 7.1 magnitude quake ..

45 seconds ago

Aisam ul Haq Qureshi reaches Wimbledon Open Men’ ..

25 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.