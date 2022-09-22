UoP to provide scholarship to students of flood-hit areas

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Sep, 2022 ) :The University of Peshawar on Thursday decided to provide special scholarship to the students of flood-hit districts of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

Keeping in view of colossal losses of floods to public and private properties, the vice chancellor has instructed the director admission to make arrangements for provision of special scholarship so that students of flood-affected areas may continue their studies without any financial hardship.

Besides increasing rate of the auditorium, the timing of central library and facilities for research scholars and male and female students were also approved. This decision was taken by the Finance and Planning Committee of the university. The committee also decided to include 15 percent increase in salaries following government's grant in this regard.