UoP VC Announces Package For Martyred Supervisor

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2023 | 11:00 AM

UoP VC announces package for martyred supervisor

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2023 ) :Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar (UoP) Dr Muhammad Idress Khan has announced a compensation package for the martyred supervisor, Saqlain Bangash who was killed a few days ago.

The vice chancellor, during a high-level meeting here at his office on Thursday, said that free education would also be provided to all the children of the deceased at University Public school (UPS) besides other facilities.

He said the syndicate of the university would be requested to approve the compensation package of Saqlain Shaheed for his family.

Meanwhile, the UoP teachers continued the boycott of classes to protest against the brutal killing of Saqlain and were demanding the arrest and punishment of the killers.

Parents, on the other hand, demanded immediate commencement of the classes. The university's administration was mulling hiring services of retired professors and lecturers if the strike prolonged.

The vice chancellor urged protesting teachers to immediately end their boycott and start teaching at their respective departments, otherwise, strict disciplinary proceedings against them would be initiated.

