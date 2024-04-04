UoP Writes Letter To CM On Financial Issues
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2024 | 05:00 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2024) Faced with financial issues, the Convenor Coordination Committee, University of Peshawar (UoP), Dr Bakht Jehan has written a letter to Chief Minister Khyber Pakhtunkhwa for looking into the matter.
According to the university administration, it has been written in the letter that the University of Peshawar, Agriculture and Engineering University were faced with financial issues for the last couple of years. The letter written by Dr Bakht Jehan said increases in employees’ salaries and pension liabilities were among the reasons for financial restraints at the universities.
The financial crises have jeopardized the existence of these universities, the letter said.
However, the Secretary Higher education in this regard said that universities were autonomous institutions and such issues should be addressed by the universities’ administrations themselves. He said employment beyond requirement caused financial problems in the universities.
