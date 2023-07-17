(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jul, 2023 ) :Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Caretaker Minister of Information, Auqaf, Hajj, Religious and Minority Affairs, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel on Monday said that the Department of Journalism, University of Peshawar has played key role in the development of the province.

He expressed these views on the occasion of his visit to the Department of Journalism and Mass Communication at University of Peshawar here.

Vice Chancellor University of Peshawar, Dr Muhammad Idris, Chairman Journalism Department Dr. Faizullah Jan, Assistant Professor Journalism Bakht Zaman, Assistant Professor Journalism Syed Irfan Ashraf and others were also present on this occasion.

The caretaker minister said that the profession of journalism plays a huge responsibility in the uplifting of society and the country. The caretaker setup is trying its best to promote peace, prosperity and development in the province without borrowing a single penny. We consider politics as worship, he added.

On the occasion, the caretaker minister was given a detailed briefing on the various sections, affairs and performance of the journalism department. He met the students of the journalism department and also visited the digital studio.

He said that the podcast studio will provide journalists and students of the journalism department with a platform to make journalistic professional videos.

Vice-Chancellor University of Peshawar Prof. Dr. Muhammad Idris, Chairman Department Dr. Faizullah Jan was also present during the inauguration.

In his address to the students, Barrister Feroze Jamal ShahKakakhel said that it is a happy day for him to address the students of the Journalism Department at the University of Peshawar.

He said that in future these students will be in the field to run the affairs of the country.

In his address, Barrister Feroze Jamal Shah Kakakhel paid tributes to the entire journalism department for the inauguration of the podcast studio. He also announced plans to immediately renovate and repair the classroom of the journalism department.

The Caretaker Minister Information also held a question-and-answer session with the students, and interacted with the officials of the Journalism Students Forum.

In response to a question from the media, he said that politics is a sacred profession and it should be done for the development of the country and society.

Vice Chancellor, University of Peshawar, Dr. Mohammad Idris also addressed the students and said that journalism and mass communication is a very important field in Pakistan.

The department has and will receive all kinds of support from the university. He said that when he took charge, there were salary issues in the university. I have passed the surplus budget twice. The vice chancellor said that my effort is to solve the problems of all the departments of the university.

Chairman Journalism Department Dr. Faizullah Jan while addressing the students said that the Department of Journalism was established in the university in 1978, it is the first department of journalism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The department has produced good Pashto-Urdu journalists across the country and abroad. Now the department not only produces journalists, rather a lot of focus is also being paid to strategic communication.

On this occasion, the Vice Chancellor presented a shield to the caretaker Minister of information.