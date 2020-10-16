The Pakistan Development foundation (PDF) and Pakistan China Friendship Association welcomed Peshawar University's faculty of Management Sciences in its joint mega tree plantation drive, supported by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Oct, 2020 ) :The Pakistan Development foundation (PDF) and Pakistan China Friendship Association welcomed Peshawar University's faculty of Management Sciences in its joint mega tree plantation drive, supported by the Chinese Embassy in Pakistan.

A ceremony to this effect was held here on Friday at College of Home Economics. Chairman PDF, Muhammad Bilal Sethi, Faculty Dean, Dr Bushra Hamid, Principal Home Economics College, Dr. Farhat Shahzad, General Secretary PCFA, Syed Ali Nawaz Gilani, Usman Hassan, Departmental Heads and other senior officers of the university and partner organizations were present on the occasion.

Addressing the audience, Chairman PDF Bilal Sethi remarked that the project being patronized by the KP Chief Minister's Office aims at planting thousands of trees throughout the province. It answers Prime Minister's call of planting trees and making the environment clean and healthy, he said.

Sethi remarked that the project team has a vision of inducting young people in the project so that they are engaged in positive activity. He expressed that thousands of trees will be donated to the University of Peshawar to make campus green and clean.

Dr. Bushra Hamid appreciated this initiative and said that the university would welcome such ventures in future too. She said that the plants are innocent and defenseless. Being living organisms, one should avoid torturing plants.

She quoted a researcher of the Washington University that if plants are disturbed, they revenge on humans and the revenge of "environment is 09 times greater than the revenge of humans." Later, Chairman PDF, Bilal Sethi and Dr. Bushra Hamid planted Pak-China Friendship saplings on campus, while Chairman PDF, Bilal Sethi distributed souvenirs among special guests and organizers.