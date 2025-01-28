(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2025) An inspection team from the University of Peshawar (UoP) visited Government Home Economics College Pirpai Nowshera on Tuesday.

This visit was for the purpose of enhancement of number of seats in the discipline of BS HOME ECONOMICS, as per public demand in the area.

The inspection team constituted Dr.

Zaheen Anjum, HOD of food and Nutrition Department, from College of Home Economics university of Peshawar, Mr. Akhtar Amin , Additional Controller of Examination, University of Peshawar and Mr. Abdullah Deputy Registrar (Affiliation), University of Peshawar.

The inspection team visited the building, classrooms, labs, Day Care and Home Management Residence.

The team also interacted with faculty members. Principal Ms. Sabihs Zeb appreciated the team.