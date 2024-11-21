UoP’s NCEG arranges one day seminar on GIS and social impacts

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Nov, 2024) The National Centre of Excellence in Geology (NCEG) at the University of Peshawar (UoP) organized a one-day seminar here the other day in celebration of World GIS Day, focusing on the theme of GIS awareness and societal impacts.

Media Coordinator NCEG said the event brought together a diverse audience of academics, government officials, professionals, and students to explore the importance of Geographical Information Systems (GIS) in modern society.

The seminar highlighted the vital role GIS plays in addressing natural and man-made challenges through advanced mapping, spatial analysis, and data visualization. Over 80% of information used in decision-making processes today involves geographical data, making GIS an essential tool for guiding policymakers and stakeholders in their actions.

The seminar was convened by Dr. Liaqat Ali, Professor and Director of NCEG, Peshawar and Yaseen Khan, Director General of Soil and Water Conservation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa was Co-convenor. Dr. Muhammad Ali, Assistant Professor at NCEG, served as the Chief Organizer, with Abid Sarwar, GIS Specialist at Soil & Water Conservation, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, acting as the Co-Organizer.

The event was organized in collaboration with key partners, including the World food Program (WFP), Secours Islamique France (SIF), and Muslim Hands Pakistan (MHP).

In his welcome speech, Prof. Dr. Liaqat Ali informed the audience about NCEG's significant achievements in GIS and Remote Sensing, emphasizing its crucial role in research and societal applications. Baton Osmani, the Guest of Honor, applauded the combined efforts of various organizations in advancing GIS technology across different sectors.

Other notable speakers included Dr. Altaf Abro and Muhammad Rehan Tahir, appreciated the progress made in GIS education and capacity-building, particularly for youth and local communities.

Dr. Farmanullah Khan from the Soil and Water Conservation Department presented discussion on the use of GIS for soil and water conservation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, while Dr. Sarfraz Munir from IWMI discussed GIS applications in water resource management. Dr. Sawaid Abbas from Punjab University shared insights on forest area estimation in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa using GIS, and Ms. Fareen Qazi from the Urban Policy Unit discussed urban and land-use planning activities in Peshawar District.

In addition, a session on SUPARCO activities was presented by Dr. Said Rahman, highlighting the role of space-based technologies in geospatial data acquisition.

A panel discussion, moderated by Dr. Muhammad Ali, brought together experts from academia, government, and the development sector to discuss the future of GIS in addressing societal challenges. The discussion emphasized the need to develop all five components of GIS: software, hardware, data, human resources, and policy.

The seminar concluded with Mr. Atta Ur Rehman, Secretary of Agriculture Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, addressing the seminar as a Chief Guest. He lauded the NCEG for its instrumental role in promoting GIS, especially in the agricultural sector, where GIS applications are essential for sustainable growth.

Certificates were distributed among participants at the end of the seminar, recognizing their contributions and engagement in the discussions.

