PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Oct, 2020 ) :The meeting of the Syndicate of the University of Peshawar (UoP) that was scheduled to be held on Tuesday has been postponed.

In a circular issued by the Additional Registrar of the University on Monday stated that the Syndicate meeting has been delayed owing to the unavailability of the Registrar, who is on leave due to illness.

The meeting would be convened as soon as the Registrar resumes the office, the circular concluded.