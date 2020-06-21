SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2020 ) :-:Academic Council of the University of Sargodha approved all the decisions taken by the university administration regarding continuity, excellence, equity and the quality of online education, in line with the policy guidelines of Higher Education Commission for smooth completion of academic year 2019-20. UoS Vice Chancellor Dr Ishtiaq Ahmad chaired the meeting held at Noon Auditorium of the University, amid strict compliance of coronavirus SOPs and guidelines provided by the government.

HEC representative, all deans, directors, chairs and other members of the council attended the meeting.

Following the Punjab government notification, the academic council approved teaching of 'Holy Quran' with translation. The holy Book will be taught separately from the Islamiat subject, which is already being taught at the University.

It was approved that no student will be awarded a degree, if he or she does not study the Holy Quran with the translation.

On the directions of HEC, a policy for online education was evolved by the University along with the corona SOPs for approving online courses from the Online Academic Council were also certified. A program wise list of courses was also approved to be authorized as online courses for online teaching as required by the HEC after ensuring that all the material related to the course has been uploaded to LMS and other necessary requirement have been met.

The house considered the reports about Learning Management System, quality assurance and teachers training, library resources, and the mechanism developed under the office of Director Students affairs to address grievances of students facing connectivity issues.

The Council certified all these actions as required by the HEC.

Considering the limitations of various options for conduct of examination, the House approved the mode of Online Assessment for Spring 2020, in line with the HEC guidelines.

However, the priority would be given to the conduct of examination physically after 15 July when the university will reopen or allowed by the HEC. For the purpose, one week physical classes will be arranged before conduct of final term examination to address the deficiency in courses and issues faced by the students during the online classes. The House also approved transfer of courses and credit hours of participants of UGRAD programme from US universities to Sargodha University. Under this programme, students of the Pakistani universities would join US universities to study one semester.

However, previously the courses and credit hours were not being transferred.

The meeting was briefed about signing up 'Coursera for Campus' programme to expedite virtual learning opportunities for students and faculty and acquire certification courses at no cost.

The House decided to offer free online courses for students of University of Sargodha (UoS) by Coursera and edX in addition to the regular degree courses to enhance their knowledge and skills. Honoring the prodigious services of Ch Izharul Haq (Late), the Additional Registrarof the University, who passed away during service on 11-06-2020, the house, recommendednaming the avenue between the University Hockey and cricket grounds as "Izhar Alley".