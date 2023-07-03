UoS achieves milestone in ranking

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) has been ranked at 301-350 in the World Young University Rankings 2023, released by the Times Higher Education World University Rankings on Monday.

The University of Sargodha (UoS) has also achieved the distinction of being ranked as the best university in Pakistan for teaching.

The Times Higher Education Young University Rankings listed the world's best universities that are 50 years old or younger.

The ranking table is based performance indicators and judged across all their core missions, including teaching, research, citations, industry income and international outlook, to provide the most comprehensive and balanced comparisons.

"The credit for this great achievement goes to our productive faculty and efficient staff. Together we will further enhance the University's international academic profile by expediting the research productivity and quality education," said Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas.

Earlier, Times Higher Education ranked University of Sargodha as best university for teaching in Punjab and second best in Pakistan, while overall ranked at 301+ University in Asia, and 801+ University in its Impact on SGDs.