UoS admission schedule for e-Rozgar Centre

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2021 ) :The e-Rozgar Centre at the University of Sargodha (UoS) has sought applications for its 15th session from students of the division, while the final-year students of all universities and colleges can also submit applications for the programme.

According to the manager e-Rozgar Centre Kaleemullah, applications would be received online, and physical and online classes would be organised.

He said the programme requires 16-year education and domicile of Punjab, while the upper-age limit is 35 years and the duration of the course was three-and-a-half months.