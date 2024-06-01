UoS Alumni Meeting
Faizan Hashmi Published June 01, 2024 | 02:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jun, 2024) An introductory meeting of the interim executive council of alumni of the University of Sargodha Association was held on Saturday.
The first meeting of the interim alumni executive council, chaired by Vice-Chancellor Prof.
Dr. Qaiser Abbas, discussed matters of the association. VC Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said that the topics of goal setting, membership expansion, and outreach strategies aimed at expanding the alumni network were addressed.
