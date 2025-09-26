Open Menu

Sumaira FH Published September 26, 2025 | 05:50 PM

UoS and University of Setif 1 Algeria sign cooperation agreement:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Sep, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) and University Setif 1–Ferhat Abbas, Algeria, have signed an Intent of Cooperation (IoC) to promote academic and research collaboration between the two institutions.

The agreement was signed by Prof. Dr. Mohamed El Hadi Latreche, Director of Setif 1 University, and Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor UoS. The ceremony was attended by, Pro VC UoS Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, Prof. Dr. Seddik Khennouf, Dean, Faculty of Nature and Life Sciences, Prof. Dr. Ijaz Asghar, Director External Linkages, UoS, Prof. Dr. Farooq Anwar and Prof. Dr. Anjum Murtaza.

Under the IoC, both universities will collaborate in areas including exchange of faculty and students, joint research projects, sharing of analytical facilities, and organizing seminars, workshops, and conferences.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said that the agreement marks another milestone in the University’s journey towards internationalization and global outreach. He emphasized that UoS is committed to building strong partnerships with leading institutions worldwide to promote quality education, research excellence, and innovation.

He further highlighted that the University has made significant progress in areas of research commercialization, industry linkages, community engagement, and international collaborations, making it one of the fastest-growing public sector universities of Pakistan.

