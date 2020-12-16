UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

UoS Announces Admission Schedule For E-Rozgar Centre

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 16th December 2020 | 05:00 PM

UoS announces admission schedule for e-Rozgar centre

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The e-Rozgar Centre at the University of Sargodha (UoS) has sought applications for its 12th Session from students of the division while final year students studying at the varsity can also submit applications for the programme.

Manager e-Rozgar center Kaleemullah said that applications would be submitted online while physical and online classes would also be organized.

He said the programme requires 16-year education and domicile of Punjab, while the upper age limit is 35 years and the duration of the course was three and a half months.

Selected students would be trained in freelancing under the e-Rozgar programme after which they could earn respectable jobs according to their abilities on the internet, he added.

The last date for submission of applications is December 28, 2020.

He said that so far 10 sessions of e-Employment Center at Sargodha University had been completed while the 11th session was also nearing completion. He said about two thousandstudents had completed their training and were earning livelihood respectably.

During the training, the students earned about 10,000 Dollars from freelancing, he added.

Related Topics

Internet Education Punjab Sargodha December 2020 University Of Sargodha From Jobs

Recent Stories

Turkey to Boost Defense Industry Production in Lig ..

7 minutes ago

‘Excited to play in front of crowd,’ says Imad ..

27 minutes ago

Kashmir Committee, IRS sign cooperation agreement ..

23 minutes ago

Establishment of Sialkot airport by SCCI to enhanc ..

23 minutes ago

Gohar Ejaz to head FBR Complaint Resolution Commit ..

23 minutes ago

UAE sends third aid plane to support Gaza Strip in ..

31 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.