UoS announces admission schedule for e-Rozgar centre

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Dec, 2020 ) :The e-Rozgar Centre at the University of Sargodha (UoS) has sought applications for its 12th Session from students of the division while final year students studying at the varsity can also submit applications for the programme.

Manager e-Rozgar center Kaleemullah said that applications would be submitted online while physical and online classes would also be organized.

He said the programme requires 16-year education and domicile of Punjab, while the upper age limit is 35 years and the duration of the course was three and a half months.

Selected students would be trained in freelancing under the e-Rozgar programme after which they could earn respectable jobs according to their abilities on the internet, he added.

The last date for submission of applications is December 28, 2020.

He said that so far 10 sessions of e-Employment Center at Sargodha University had been completed while the 11th session was also nearing completion. He said about two thousandstudents had completed their training and were earning livelihood respectably.

During the training, the students earned about 10,000 Dollars from freelancing, he added.