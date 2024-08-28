Open Menu

UoS Announces Admissions For Online Freelancing Training

Sumaira FH Published August 28, 2024 | 03:00 PM

UoS announces admissions for online freelancing training

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2024) The University of Sargodha has announced admissions for its E-Rozgar Center

where students can receive training in freelancing.

According to a press release issued by the UoS on Wednesday, the E-Rozgar Center offers courses

in social Media Marketing,Video Content,Creation,YouTube Graphic Designing,WordPress,Web Development,SEO and Content Writing,VA and Office Automation

To be eligible for admission, applicants must have completed 12 years of education and be under the age of 40. The course duration is two and a half months.

Applications could be submitted online and students awaiting their results are also eligible to apply.

The deadline for submitting applications is September 9, and classes will commence on September 10.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas emphasized the importance of freelancing in today's job market.

He said, "Freelancing provides students with an opportunity to earn an income while developing skills that are in high demand in the digital economy."

The E-Rozgar Center aims to train students in freelancing fundamentals and equip them with the necessary knowledge and skills to succeed in the field, the VC said.

Upon completion of the course, students would receive a certificate from the university.

