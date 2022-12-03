UrduPoint.com

UoS Announces Associate Degree Arts, Science,commerce Results

Sumaira FH Published December 03, 2022 | 01:30 PM

UoS announces Associate Degree Arts, Science,commerce results

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha announced results of Associate Degree Arts, Science and Commerce first annual examination 2022.

According to results issued by Controller of Examinations Dr Bashir Ahmad, a total of 48,067 candidates appeared in the examination out of which 16,325 passed with 33.96 percentage.

According to the result , Zeeshan Hyder got first position, Maimoona Khalid of Government Associate College for Women Bhagtanwala got second position while Tahirim Akmal of Superior College Bhera secured third position.

Similarly, in the associate degree science programme, Arfa Rehman of Punjab College of Commerce, Mianwali, took first position with 663 marks, Sheeba Rehman of Punjab College of Science, Kalorkot, took second position while Mukadis Iqbal of Punjab College of Science, Sahiwal, took third position with 632 marks.

In the associate degree commerce programme, Amina Akram of Superior College Bhalwal, stood first with 1191 marks, Iman Parvez of Punjab College of Science and Commerce, Pindaddan Khan, got 1105 marks, and Shamim Akram of Reader College, Sargodha, got the third position.

Students can check their result from the university website su.edu.pk.

The controller examination said failed students could submit admission forms with single feefrom December 6 to16 to participate in the Associate Degree Arts, Science and CommerceSupplementary Examination 2022.

