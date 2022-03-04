UrduPoint.com

UoS Announces Last Date For E-Rozgar Centre's Admission

Sumaira FH Published March 04, 2022 | 05:30 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Mar, 2022 ) :The e-Rozgar Centre at the University of Sargodha (UoS) announced the last date for the admission of its 16th batch.

Manager e-Rozgar center Kaleemullah said on Friday that the last date for submission of applications would be March 6.

He added the programme required 16-year education and age limit would be 35 years while the duration of the course was three-and-a-half months.

Selected students would be trained in freelancing under the e-Rozgar programme after whichthey could earn respectable jobs according to their abilities on the internet, he added.

>