UoS announces post graduate admissions 2022

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Aug, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha has announced Postgraduate admissions schedule here on Wednesday.

University spokesman Rana Faisal Javed informed that the university had announced admissions in 86 various degree programs of 34 departments including Sciences, Agriculture, Pharmacy, Social Sciences, Engineering and Technology and Faculty of Arts and Humanities.

The applications for admission could only be submitted through an online portal (admissions.su.edu.pk) by September 7, 2022, he added.

The entry test for all programmes will be held on Sep 08, 2022, while the master list for corrections will be displayed Sep 12. Moreover, first, second and third merit lists will be displayed on Sep 13, 15 and 19 Sep respectively, he added.

It is pertinent to be mentioned that the official social media pages, and facilitation center of universitycould be reached for any queries in the process of admissions.