UoS Announces Results Of Associate Degree Programmes

Umer Jamshaid Published October 08, 2024 | 02:10 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) announced the results of the first annual examinations

of Associate Degree programs in Arts, Science, and Commerce for 2024.

Female students secured all top positions in Arts and Science, and nine out of the total ten

positions overall.

A total of 23,744 candidates appeared, out of which 7,929 students passed with a pass percentage

33.39.

In the Associate Degree in Arts, Sana Mahmood from Government Associate College for Women, Jandanwala Bhakkar, secured the first position with 635 marks out of 800. Palwasha Gul from Government Associate College for Women, Kallur Kot Bhakkar, secured the second position with 632 marks.

The third position was shared by Asiya Bibi from Government Associate College for Women, Quaidabad Khushab, and private candidate Saniya Rubab from Khushab, both scoring 630 marks.

In the Associate Degree in Science, Saniya Abbas from Superior Gujrat Mandi Bahauddin secured the first position with 666 marks. Arina Kiran from Oxford Girls Degree College, Pindi Gheb Attock, secured the second position with 638 marks, while Munazza Tariq from Government Associate College for Women, Bhakkar, secured the third position with 637 marks.

In the Associate Degree in Commerce, Areeba Nadeem from Superior College, Sargodha, secured the first position with 1055 marks. Zoha Jabeen, also from Superior College, Sargodha, secured the second position with 1032 marks, while Muhammad Naveed-ul-Hassan from Government Associate College, Mianwali, secured the third position with 1010 marks out of 1500.

