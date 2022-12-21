UoS announces results of BS Software Engineering

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha on Wednesday announced the results of BS Software Engineering.

According to the result announced by Controller of Examinations Dr Bashir Ahmad, a total of 92 students registered for the exam of Bachelor of Science Programme Software Engineering Session 2018-22, of whom, 44 were declared successful, thus showing pass percentage 47.

83.

Hafiz Haris Khan secured first position with 85.91 percent marks; Muhammad Shehryar Tariqbagged second position with 82.66 percent marks while Muhammad Umair got third positionwith 81.84 percent marks.