UrduPoint.com

UoS Announces Results Of BS Software Engineering

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 21, 2022 | 06:20 PM

UoS announces results of BS Software Engineering

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha on Wednesday announced the results of BS Software Engineering.

According to the result announced by Controller of Examinations Dr Bashir Ahmad, a total of 92 students registered for the exam of Bachelor of Science Programme Software Engineering Session 2018-22, of whom, 44 were declared successful, thus showing pass percentage 47.

83.

Hafiz Haris Khan secured first position with 85.91 percent marks; Muhammad Shehryar Tariqbagged second position with 82.66 percent marks while Muhammad Umair got third positionwith 81.84 percent marks.

Related Topics

University Of Sargodha

Recent Stories

vivo Creates Unforgettable Moments for Global Fans ..

19 minutes ago
 Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is ..

Pervaiz Elahi will not remain CM as declaration is passed: Rana Sanaullah

1 hour ago
 Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yo ..

Islamabad police investigate break-in at Shiffa Yousafzai's home

2 hours ago
 Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail pl ..

Controversial Tweet case: Court turns down bail plea of Senator Azam Swati

2 hours ago
 LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to a ..

LCCI, Traffic Police to make joint committees to appoint focal person

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intel ..

Pakistan, Saudi Arabia agree for exchange of intelligence based information

5 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.