UoS approves conditional budget of Rs731.388 mln

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jun, 2023 ) :Caretaker Provincial Minister for Law and Higher education Justice (retd) Irshad Qaiser chaired the 11th Senate meeting of the University of Swabi on Monday, the Senate approved the conditional budget of Rs731.388 million for the year 2023-2024.

The Senate approved the conditional budget by constituting a committee to revise the specific expenditures of the University of Swabi.

The administration University of Swabi told the Senate that 26 million rupees are also being given to us by the Chamber of Commerce, which will benefit us economically.

Rs 35 mln for bringing the university on solar power and 15 mln for the development of labs.

Due to the budget deficit and reduced revenue, the senate asked the university to reconsider its budget plans.

The minister told University of Swabi to further increase its revenue sources and reduce its expenses.

He said that the first priority of the university should be to provide the best educational facilities to the students.