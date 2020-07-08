UrduPoint.com
UOS Approves Draft Policy For Online Classes

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 55 seconds ago Wed 08th July 2020 | 12:00 PM

UOS approves draft policy for online classes

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jul, 2020 ) :The University of Swat (UOP) has approved draft policy for online classes in the wake of coronavirus pandemic.

The policy approved in the first meeting of the university to syndicate with vice chancellor, Professor Dr Muhammad Jamal Khan in chair. Deans, chairmen and directors of different departments besides senior officers of the administration attended the meeting.

The meeting took various important decisions like selection of principals for its two attached colleges and admission for graduate and postgraduate programs for the upcoming academic session.

Vice Chancellor, UOS, Professor Dr. Muhammad Jamal said education was an important sector having key role in the country's economic growth and development.

In a short time, he said the university of Swat has achieved remarkable success. The online classes policy has been drafted after consultation of all relevant stakeholders aimed at to save time of students and avoid academic loss in the wake of coronavirus.

