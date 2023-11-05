UoS arranges annual dinner for staff

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The University of Sargodha hosted an annual dinner for its administrative staff from BS 1-16.

The event was graced by the Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor MNS UET Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor Kohsar University Murree, Prof. Dr. Syed Habib Bukhari, Vice Chancellor Emerson University Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor University of Sahiwal, Prof. Dr. Javed Akhtar, Pro Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, as well as deans, directors, and heads of academic and administrative units within the university.

The event featured a generous gesture, with 14 staff and faculty members winning a complete “Umrah package” through a lucky draw. In addition, 70 staff members were honored and bestowed with the prestigious “Employee of the Year 2023” award in recognition of their remarkable contributions to the university's success.

Furthermore, the event was not only a platform for recognition and celebration but also for fostering academic collaborations.

A signing ceremony for Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) took place between the University of Sargodha and MNS UET Multan, Kohsar University Murree, Emerson University Multan, and the University of Sahiwal.

These MoUs signified a commitment to collaborate in the realms of academics, research, innovation, and exchange programs, underlining the institutional joint pursuit of excellence.

The Vice Chancellors who attended the event expressed their appreciation of Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas's relentless efforts in elevating the University of Sargodha's national and international rankings.

They also commended his dedication and efforts to create a dynamic and supportive family environment within the university, fostering a sense of community among the staff and faculty.