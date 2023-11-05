Open Menu

UoS Arranges Annual Dinner For Staff

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published November 05, 2023 | 03:50 PM

UoS arranges annual dinner for staff

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2023) The University of Sargodha hosted an annual dinner for its administrative staff from BS 1-16.

The event was graced by the Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Vice Chancellor MNS UET Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Vice Chancellor Kohsar University Murree, Prof. Dr. Syed Habib Bukhari, Vice Chancellor Emerson University Multan, Prof. Dr. Muhammad Ramzan, Vice Chancellor University of Sahiwal, Prof. Dr. Javed Akhtar, Pro Vice Chancellor UoS, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, as well as deans, directors, and heads of academic and administrative units within the university.

The event featured a generous gesture, with 14 staff and faculty members winning a complete “Umrah package” through a lucky draw. In addition, 70 staff members were honored and bestowed with the prestigious “Employee of the Year 2023” award in recognition of their remarkable contributions to the university's success.

Furthermore, the event was not only a platform for recognition and celebration but also for fostering academic collaborations.

A signing ceremony for Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) took place between the University of Sargodha and MNS UET Multan, Kohsar University Murree, Emerson University Multan, and the University of Sahiwal.

These MoUs signified a commitment to collaborate in the realms of academics, research, innovation, and exchange programs, underlining the institutional joint pursuit of excellence.

The Vice Chancellors who attended the event expressed their appreciation of Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas's relentless efforts in elevating the University of Sargodha's national and international rankings.

They also commended his dedication and efforts to create a dynamic and supportive family environment within the university, fostering a sense of community among the staff and faculty.

Related Topics

Multan Exchange Murree Sahiwal University Of Engineering And Technology University Of Sargodha Family Event From

Recent Stories

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Af ..

Cricket World Cup 2023 Match 37 India Vs. South Africa, Live Score, History, Who ..

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 5 November 2023

7 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 05 November 2023

7 hours ago
 COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Co ..

COP28 President-Designate welcomes Transitional Committee agreement to operation ..

15 hours ago
 SC issues written order about NAB law case

SC issues written order about NAB law case

17 hours ago
 Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security ..

Air Chief visits PAF Base Mianwali, lauds security personnel for foiling terrori ..

17 hours ago
Football: English Premier League results -- 1st up ..

Football: English Premier League results -- 1st update

17 hours ago
 Football: English Championship results

Football: English Championship results

17 hours ago
 All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England ..

All-round Zampa helps Australia knock out England and close in on semis

17 hours ago
 Football: English Premier League table

Football: English Premier League table

17 hours ago
 Football: English Championship table

Football: English Championship table

17 hours ago
 Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemout ..

Fernandes rescues Man Utd, Man City hit Bournemouth for six

17 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan