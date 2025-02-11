UoS arranges blood camp

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2025) A special blood donation camp was organized at the University of Sargodha, through which blood donations were ensured for patients suffering from thalassemia.

The blood donation camp, organized in collaboration with Noon Business School, Give Life Foundation and Sundas Foundation, was inaugurated by Vice Chancellor University of Sargodha Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas, while Director Noon Business school Professor Dr. Irfan Shahzad, Controller of Examinations Dr. Rehana Ilyas, Director Student Affairs Dr. Mahmoodul Hassan, founder of Give Life Foundation Usman Haseeb, renowned business leader and social activist Mukhtar Ahmed Mirza and heads of various educational and teaching departments were also present.

Addressing the participants, Vice Chancellor Professor Dr. Qaiser Abbas termed the process of blood donation as an important step for the welfare of society. The Vice Chancellor said that saving the life of a single individual is equivalent to saving the life of the entire humanity, while the process of blood donation is a great work based on humanitarian compassion.

He stressed the importance of blood donations and said that providing blood to thalassemia patients is a message of life and hope. He encouraged students, faculty and staff members to actively participate in the good deed. Professor Dr. Irfan Shahzad said that donating blood is a great humanitarian service that can save the lives of thalassemia patients. Dr. Rehana Ilyas and Dr. Mahmoodul Hassan appreciated the welfare work of Noon Business School, Give Life Foundation and Sundas Foundation in ensuring blood donations. Usman Haseeb said that it is the responsibility of all to ensure blood donations for thalassemia patients so that innocent lives can be saved. A large number of students participated in the camp and donated blood.