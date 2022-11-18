UoS athlete gets gold medal in Athletics Championship

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) Athletics team captain Nouman Shehzad won gold medal in Shot Putt event of Intervarsity Athletics Championship 2022-23.

According to a spokesman for the UoS that a four-day championship was held at COMSATS University Lahore Campus.

Vice Chancellor UoS Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas congratulated the player for winningthe gold medal by showing excellent performance.