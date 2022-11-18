UoS Athlete Gets Gold Medal In Athletics Championship
Umer Jamshaid Published November 18, 2022 | 03:10 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Nov, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) Athletics team captain Nouman Shehzad won gold medal in Shot Putt event of Intervarsity Athletics Championship 2022-23.
According to a spokesman for the UoS that a four-day championship was held at COMSATS University Lahore Campus.
Vice Chancellor UoS Professor Dr Qaiser Abbas congratulated the player for winningthe gold medal by showing excellent performance.