UoS Awards Degrees To 59,797 Students

Faizan Hashmi Published November 17, 2022 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Nov, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) awarded degrees to 59,797 students during its 9th convocation held at main campus here on Thursday.

The ceremony was significant as it marked the graduation of 62 per cent girl students out of the total students.

Chinese Consul General in Lahore H E Zhao Shiren was the guest of honor while Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas presided over the ceremony.

As many as 151 PhD degrees, 1656 MS/ MPhil/ MSc (Hons)/ LLM, 22,774 MA/MSc, 13,692 BS/ BSc (Hons)/ BBA and 21,524 BA/ BSc/ ADP degrees were awarded to the students of various faculties while 415 students with distinctions were honored with medals.

Addressing the ceremony, Zhao Shiren appreciated the university administration for building academic and research linkages with esteemed Chinese institutions.

Mr Shiren vowed to strengthen cooperation with the university in various fields of mutual interest and announced extending support in developing the already established Pakistan Institute of China Studies at the University of Sargodha.

In his speech, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas congratulated the students, their parents and teachers on their achievement.

He said: " A liaison between industry and academia is a prerequisite for transforming the highereducation sector into industry and enabling it to compete at a global level".

