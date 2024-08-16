Open Menu

UoS Begins Transportation Service For Kot Momin And Jhawarian Students:

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 16, 2024 | 12:00 PM

UoS begins transportation service for Kot Momin and Jhawarian students:

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) inaugurated two new buses to provide transportation facilities for students of Kot Momin and Jhawarian.

According to a press release issued here on Friday, these buses would start offering pick-and-drop services from September 2, 2024.

The inauguration ceremony was graced by the Chief Guest Member Provincial Assembly Mansoor Azam Sindhu Advocate, Vice-Chancellor, Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas, while Dean of the Faculty of Science Dr. Amir Ali, Director Implementation Dr. Rehana Ilyas, Chief Security Officer Ishtiaq Ahmed, Resident Officer Dr.

Faheem Arshad, Director Riaz shad Co-curricular Forum Dr. Muhammad Muneer, Transport Officer Tanveer Hussain, faculty and staff attended the event.

Prof. Dr. Qaiser Abbas emphasized the university's commitment to supporting its students in every possible way. He stated that these new buses are a part of our broader effort to enhance the educational experience for our students, especially those coming from distant areas like Kot Momin and Jhawarian.

"I believe that providing safe and reliable transportation is essential to reduce the barriers to education and help our students to focus on their studies", he concluded.

