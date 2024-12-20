UoS, Chinese institutions join hands to boost academic ties, healthcare

The University of Sargodha (UoS) has entered into two landmark agreements with leading Chinese institutions to boost academic ties, revolutionize healthcare, and support the Belt and Road Initiative

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Dec, 2024) The University of Sargodha (UoS) has entered into two landmark agreements with leading Chinese institutions to boost academic ties, revolutionize healthcare, and support the Belt and Road Initiative.

In partnership with Tianjin University of Traditional Chinese Medicine (TUTCM) and Tianjin Sansheng Supply Chain Management Co., Ltd., UoS will establish Pakistan’s first Department of Traditional Chinese Medicine and a 200-bed teaching hospital. The collaboration will also focus on student exchange, faculty training, and joint research. The hospital, co-managed by Tianjin Sansheng, is set to begin operations in 2025. Additionally, the partnership includes the establishment of a citrus processing unit in Sargodha, aimed at boosting regional agriculture and trade.

Furthermore, UoS and Nankai University have agreed to collaborate on student and faculty exchanges, joint degree programs, and research initiatives, including the creation of joint laboratories.

These agreements aim to promote innovation, cultural exchange, and education through shared expertise and resources.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas said, “I am deeply grateful to our Chinese partners for their unwavering support and commitment. These initiatives will not only strengthen Pakistan-China relations but also pave the way for a brighter future for our students and communities.”

He also highlighted a shared vision for academic excellence, announcing, “Together, we will not only revolutionize healthcare and education in Pakistan but also establish an international boarding school in Sargodha to foster global cultural exchange and quality education.”

The Chinese delegation expressed their enthusiasm for the partnerships, stating, “These agreements showcase the strength of Pakistan-China relations and are a step forward in fostering global academic and cultural collaboration.”