UoS Co-curricular Competitions Begin

Published March 01, 2022

UoS co-curricular competitions begin

The annual inter-departmental co-curricular competitions, arranged by Riaz Shad Co-curricular Forum of the Sargodha University, started here on Tuesday

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2022 ) :The annual inter-departmental co-curricular competitions, arranged by Riaz Shad Co-curricular Forum of the Sargodha University, started here on Tuesday.

The competitions will continue from March 1 to March 9 in which more than 21 Art and Literary competitions including Qiraat, Na'at, bilingual speeches and declamations, drama, arts, singing, videography, photography poetry and essay writing competitions are included.

The purpose of the competitions is to showcase students' creativity and encourage them to engage in healthy activities.

More Stories From Pakistan

>