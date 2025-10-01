UoS concludes personal and professional development programme

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2025) The Human Resource Development Centre, University of Sargodha, held the closing ceremony of its personal and professional development programme, designed to enhance the skills of administrative officers and strengthening institutional efficiency.

Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas graced the occasion as Chief Guest, while Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan was guest of honour.

In his address, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas appreciated the efforts of the HRDC for arranging such capacity building initiatives. He stated that personal and professional development is the key to institutional progress. He emphasized the importance of continuous learning and professional growth in order to foster a culture of innovation, efficiency, and service excellence.

Director HRDC Amjad Hussain Janjua provided an overview of the training program, highlighting that 119 faculty members underwent training with a focus on developing interpersonal communication, professional development, leadership skills, effective work stress management and enhancing job performance through the use of digital tool.

The event concluded with the distribution of certificates among all resource persons and participants. Directors, Deputy Registrars, Assistant Registrars, Administrative Officers of Teaching Departments, and Officers (BS-17) from various administrative units attended the event.