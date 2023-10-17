Open Menu

UoS Condolence Meeting

Umer Jamshaid Published October 17, 2023 | 07:29 PM

UoS condolence meeting

A condolence meeting was held in the Public Relations Office of the University of Sargodha

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2023) A condolence meeting was held in the Public Relations Office of the University of Sargodha.

It was held under the chairmanship of in-charge of Public Relations and Publications Department Muhammad Usman. In the meeting, condolences were offered over the death of Deputy Treasurer University of Sargodha Ali Abbas's mother Prof. Nayar Habib.

Addressing the meeting, Incharge Public Relations and Publications Department Muhammad Usman said that Prof. Nayar Habib was a well-known teacher and a very good administrator. Thousands of students are saddened by her death, he added. Fateha Khawani was also held for the late Prof Nayar Habib.

Public Relations Officer Rana Faisal Javed and department assistant Rizwan Ahmed also addressed the meeting .

Mehboob Ali, Hafiz Tayyab-ul-Rahman, Zaheer Babar, Syed Kashif Ali, Ikramullah and others were also present.

