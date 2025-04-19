Open Menu

UOS Consultative Session On 22nd

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published April 19, 2025 | 03:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Apr, 2025) The Department of Communication & Media Studies at the University of Sargodha (UOS), in collaboration with UNESCO and Media Foundation 360, will organize a consultative session on April 22 at the Video Conferencing Room, Multipurpose Hall, aimed at strengthening Media and Information Literacy (MIL) policy in Pakistan.

According to Chairman Department of Communication and Media Studies University of Sargodha, Prof Dr Muddassar Shah, the event would bring together journalists, media practitioners, and academic professionals for in-depth discussions on MIL's role in combating misinformation, promoting critical thinking, and enhancing democratic values in society.

The session would be co-hosted by the Department of Digital Media, University of the Punjab, emphasizing inter-university cooperation to uplift media education standards in the country,he said.

He underscored the urgent need for robust media literacy frameworks in Pakistan’s academic and media institutions..

