UOS Continues Fundraising Drive To Support Flood-affected Families
Sumaira FH Published September 16, 2025 | 04:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Sep, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UOS) has continued its fundraising campaign to support families affected by recent floods, with a dedicated relief camp set up at the Office of the Controller of Examinations.
According to a UOS spokesperson on Tuesday, faculty members, officers, and staff have actively participated in the initiative, contributing generously to the cause.
The relief camp was attended by Controller of Examinations Dr. Rehana Ilyas, Director Student Affairs Dr. Mehmood ul Hassan, Chairperson of the Department of Psychology Dr. Najma Iqbal, Chairman of the Department of Sociology Dr. Shehzad Khawar Mushtaq, and a large number of staff members.
Speaking on the occasion, Dr. Rehana Ilyas emphasized that supporting flood victims is a moral, national, and humanitarian responsibility.
“This is the time to stand with them. We must be willing to sacrifice some of our own comforts to support these families in distress. Even a small contribution can bring hope to their lives,” she said.
She also urged students, faculty, and members of the local community to come forward with donations to ensure the provision of immediate relief and essential supplies to those in need.
The fundraising campaign will continue across various departments and institutions in the coming days to maximize support for the affected families.
