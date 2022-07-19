UrduPoint.com

UOS Extends Date Of MA/MSC Admissions Till July 28

Faizan Hashmi Published July 19, 2022 | 12:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) has extended the date for submission of admissions form for second annual examinations of MA/MSC Part-I and Part-II, arts and commerce till July 28.

UoS Controller examinations Dr Muhammad Bashir said that candidates who wanted toparticipate in examinations could submit admissions form with single fee till July 28 whilelast date with double fee was August 11.

