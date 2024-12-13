Open Menu

UoS Extends Spring Admission Application Deadline

December 13, 2024

UoS extends spring admission application deadline

The University of Sargodha has extended the deadline for submitting admission applications for spring 2025. Applicants now have until December 30, 2024, to complete their applications for 141 undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) The University of Sargodha has extended the deadline for submitting admission applications for spring 2025. Applicants now have until December 30, 2024, to complete their applications for 141 undergraduate, graduate, and postgraduate programs.

The first merit list of regular programs will be displayed on January 08, 2025, the second on January 10, 2025, and the third on January 14, 2025. The first self-support merit list will be displayed on January 16, 2025, the second on January 20, 2025, and the third on January 22, 2025. The merit list for reserved seats will be displayed on January 16, 2025, while the commencement of classes of all degree programs will be on February 3, 2025.

M.Phil. and Ph.D. programs will be self-supported.

The HAT test for Ph.D. is scheduled to take place on January 01, 2025, at 9:00 am, and the merit list will be displayed on January 08, 2025. The test and interview for M.Phil. held on January 01, 2025. The interview for the Ph.D. will be held on January 03, 2025.

The university has also scheduled specific dates for various admission tests and trials, including sports-based admission trials on January 01-02, 2025, for male candidates and January 03, 2025, for female candidates. Co-curricular activities test on January 01, 2025.

The test for Hafiz-e-Quran and the medical examination test for the disabled quota will be conducted on January 01, 2025. While the physical efficiency tests for the sports science discipline will be conducted on December 31, 2024.

