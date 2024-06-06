UoS faculty members get Rs 22 mln for their outstanding research work

(@FahadShabbir)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The University of Sargodha on Thursday distributed an amount of Rs 22 million among

269 faculty members for their outstanding research work of last Calendar year.

A formal prize distribution ceremony to honor the researchers and to celebrate

the graduation of the first cohort from Waheed Wain Incubation Centre was organized

at MFKNBS Hall.

Prof. Dr. Saeed Akbar from University of Bradford, UK, was the chief guest. The VC UoS,

Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro VC UoS, Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yassin, Director ORIC

Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal,deans, faculty members, chairpersons, researchers and

graduates attended the ceremony.

The event aimed to acknowledge the hard work and dedication of the university’s faculty

members who had made significant contributions for quality research to their respective fields.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Saeed Akbar said that research was the cornerstone

of innovation and progress of any institution, by recognizing and rewarding researchers,

we not only acknowledge their hard work but also inspire future generations to pursue

excellence in their scholarly endeavors.

He further said that if Sargodha University continue its research efforts I hope

it would soon be among the top 10 universities in Pakistan.

Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas congratulated the faculty members and graduates on their achievements.

The WWIC is providing aspiring entrepreneurs with essential resources, including mentorship,

funding opportunities, and workspace. He also appreciated the researchers and emphasized

the importance of research for academic excellence and institutional development.

"Our university has published 1300 research papers this year which include 780 impact factor

research papers", he said and added that the UoS registered 10 trademarks, 10 contract

awards, and 5 consultancy awards this year.