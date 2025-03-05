UoS Fitwell Hub to establish student-led Digital Clinic and Central Healthcare Hub

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed an Intent of Cooperation with Fitwell Hub to establish a student-led Digital Clinic and a Central Healthcare Hub on campus, aiming to enhance healthcare education and provide accessible medical services.

The signing ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor’s Office Committee Room, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Registrar Waqar Ahmed, faculty deans, and administrative heads were present. From Fitwell Hub, Managing Director Pakistan Saeed Gul, Managing Director Sargodha Habib Talib, Chairman Muhammad Saleem, CEO Sunny Gul, COO Adnan Bakhsh, and other key representatives attended the event.

Under the agreement, Fitwell Hub will set up a fully operational Digital Clinic and Central Healthcare Hub at UoS, offering students training in healthcare management, business modeling, marketing, and operations. Medical students will also receive hands-on experience in telehealth services to prepare them for real-world medical challenges.

As part of the collaboration, the 3-in-1 Health Card Program will be launched to streamline healthcare services for students, faculty, staff, and underserved communities. The initiative aims to improve accessibility and efficiency in medical service delivery.

Additionally, the agreement includes the establishment of satellite clinics across Punjab to expand healthcare services and enhance medical support for communities in need.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas stated that the partnership is a significant step toward integrating education with practical healthcare solutions. He said that this initiative will not only provide our students with valuable hands-on learning opportunities but will also ensure accessible healthcare services for our community.

Saeed Gul stated that we are excited to work with the University of Sargodha to create a sustainable and innovative healthcare model that will benefit both students and the wider community.