Open Menu

UoS Fitwell Hub To Establish Student-led Digital Clinic And Central Healthcare Hub

Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM

UoS Fitwell Hub to establish student-led Digital Clinic and Central Healthcare Hub

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed an Intent of Cooperation with Fitwell Hub to establish a student-led Digital Clinic and a Central Healthcare Hub on campus, aiming to enhance healthcare education and provide accessible medical services.

The signing ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor’s Office Committee Room, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Registrar Waqar Ahmed, faculty deans, and administrative heads were present. From Fitwell Hub, Managing Director Pakistan Saeed Gul, Managing Director Sargodha Habib Talib, Chairman Muhammad Saleem, CEO Sunny Gul, COO Adnan Bakhsh, and other key representatives attended the event.

Under the agreement, Fitwell Hub will set up a fully operational Digital Clinic and Central Healthcare Hub at UoS, offering students training in healthcare management, business modeling, marketing, and operations. Medical students will also receive hands-on experience in telehealth services to prepare them for real-world medical challenges.

As part of the collaboration, the 3-in-1 Health Card Program will be launched to streamline healthcare services for students, faculty, staff, and underserved communities. The initiative aims to improve accessibility and efficiency in medical service delivery.

Additionally, the agreement includes the establishment of satellite clinics across Punjab to expand healthcare services and enhance medical support for communities in need.

Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas stated that the partnership is a significant step toward integrating education with practical healthcare solutions. He said that this initiative will not only provide our students with valuable hands-on learning opportunities but will also ensure accessible healthcare services for our community.

Saeed Gul stated that we are excited to work with the University of Sargodha to create a sustainable and innovative healthcare model that will benefit both students and the wider community.

Recent Stories

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Char ..

Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site

15 minutes ago
 EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability

16 minutes ago
 Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnershi ..

Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism

30 minutes ago
 Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V250 ..

Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines

45 minutes ago
 Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic c ..

Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations

1 hour ago
 Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovatio ..

Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025

1 hour ago
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case agains ..

Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi

2 hours ago
 Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ ..

Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign

2 hours ago
 ‘Research and Development in Radiological Protec ..

‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched

2 hours ago
 ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Rama ..

Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan

2 hours ago
 ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat ..

ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in ..

2 hours ago
 MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador ..

MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan