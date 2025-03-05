UoS Fitwell Hub To Establish Student-led Digital Clinic And Central Healthcare Hub
Muhammad Irfan Published March 05, 2025 | 03:40 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2025) The University of Sargodha (UoS) has signed an Intent of Cooperation with Fitwell Hub to establish a student-led Digital Clinic and a Central Healthcare Hub on campus, aiming to enhance healthcare education and provide accessible medical services.
The signing ceremony was held at the Vice Chancellor’s Office Committee Room, where Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Mian Ghulam Yasin, Director ORIC Prof. Dr. Ahmad Raza Bilal, Registrar Waqar Ahmed, faculty deans, and administrative heads were present. From Fitwell Hub, Managing Director Pakistan Saeed Gul, Managing Director Sargodha Habib Talib, Chairman Muhammad Saleem, CEO Sunny Gul, COO Adnan Bakhsh, and other key representatives attended the event.
Under the agreement, Fitwell Hub will set up a fully operational Digital Clinic and Central Healthcare Hub at UoS, offering students training in healthcare management, business modeling, marketing, and operations. Medical students will also receive hands-on experience in telehealth services to prepare them for real-world medical challenges.
As part of the collaboration, the 3-in-1 Health Card Program will be launched to streamline healthcare services for students, faculty, staff, and underserved communities. The initiative aims to improve accessibility and efficiency in medical service delivery.
Additionally, the agreement includes the establishment of satellite clinics across Punjab to expand healthcare services and enhance medical support for communities in need.
Speaking on the occasion, Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas stated that the partnership is a significant step toward integrating education with practical healthcare solutions. He said that this initiative will not only provide our students with valuable hands-on learning opportunities but will also ensure accessible healthcare services for our community.
Saeed Gul stated that we are excited to work with the University of Sargodha to create a sustainable and innovative healthcare model that will benefit both students and the wider community.
Recent Stories
Al Sajaa hosts 2,000 fasters daily in Sharjah Charity’s largest Iftar site
EtihadWE enhances agricultural sustainability
Emirates, Malta Tourism Authority forge partnership to enhance inbound tourism
Sanad, Lion Air sign 5-year MRO agreement for V2500 engines
Air Traffic Control Forum to discuss air traffic control challenges, innovations
Infinix Showcases AI-Driven Solar Energy Innovation at MWC 2025
Ayesha Takia reacts to registration of case against her husband Farhan Azmi
Dar Al Ber contributes AED5 million to Fathers’ Endowment campaign
‘Research and Development in Radiological Protection’ white paper launched
Ne'ma extends 'Valuing Our Roots' Campaign in Ramadan
ICC Champions Trophy 2025: New Zealand opt to bat first against South Africa in ..
MoFA receives credentials copy from new Ambassador of Kingdom of Spain
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Commissioner reviews Matriculation examination centres6 minutes ago
-
UoS Fitwell Hub to establish student-led Digital Clinic and Central Healthcare Hub6 minutes ago
-
KU extends last date of submission of convocation form, fee till March 1416 minutes ago
-
President, PM condemn Fitna al-Khwarij attack on Bannu Cantt; pay tribute to martyred Jawans25 minutes ago
-
All 16 Bannu attack Khwarij eliminated: ISPR26 minutes ago
-
PML-N leader Ikhtiar Wali calls on Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif26 minutes ago
-
Enhanced security measures afoot for peace in Ramazan26 minutes ago
-
SU VC distributes scholarship cheques among deserving students36 minutes ago
-
Authorities start crackdown on price hike in Khairpur Markets46 minutes ago
-
SRSO holds Progress Review and Strategic Planning Meeting46 minutes ago
-
DC for best services to people in Dera46 minutes ago
-
PFA discards 300 sachet banned gutka, other items55 minutes ago