UoS Gets 401+ Global Ranking

Sumaira FH 3 minutes ago Tue 08th June 2021 | 06:00 PM

UoS gets 401+ global ranking

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :Sustaining its distinctive performance in global rankings, the University of Sargodha (UoS) has been ranked 401+ in the Times Higher Education's Asia University Rankings 2021.

According to UoS sources, Times Higher Education has released a list of the best universities in Asia for the year 2021, which includes 16 universities in Pakistan, including Sargodha University.

This ranking is based on various indicators including international identity, research and teaching, research references and industrial income. The Sargodha University has improved the academic profile of the university by pursuing a reform agenda to improve the quality of education, due to which, Sargodha University Times Higher Education's World Universities Rankings 2021 has also been included in the 1001+ best universities in the world.

It is also worth mentioning here that Sargodha University is among the 601+ best universities in the world in the Times Higher Education Impact Rankings. The ranking is based on the Global Sustainable Development Goals.

Similarly, in the emerging economies rankings, the Sargodha University was ranked 401+ bestuniversities; while in the Young Universities Rankings 2020, the Sargodha University wasranked 401+ among the best universities in the world.

