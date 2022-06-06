UrduPoint.com

UOS Gradually Improving In World Ranking: VC

Sargodha University Vice Chancellor Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar has said that due to tireless work of the administration and teachers, Sargodha University is gradually improving in the world ranking

He expressed these views during a series of meetings with university administrative officers and heads of academic departments, here on Monday.

The Vice Chancellor said that after assuming the office of Vice Chancellor, his biggest wish has been to provide facilities to all the officers, adding that immediate work on pending issues including regularization and promotion of employees would be started.

He further said that the issue of 25% disparity allowance of employees would be resolved soon.

He urged the officers to dedicate themselves to the service of the institution so that Sargodha University could grow faster.

