UoS hold seminar on online businesses

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The University of Sargodha organized a seminar on "How to start Your Amazon Dropshipping Business" in which e-commerce expert Asad Rana shared his views for starting their online businesses.

The expert mentioned that there was a huge competition in the market, however, a trend of online business on Amazon was enticing many entrepreneurs to establish a sustainable business that allowed them to generate a handsome monthly income within low investment while working remotely.

He added that Dropshipping was suitable for entrepreneurs wishing to launch a business at low costs.

He encouraged students for starting Dropshipping on Amazon to generate good revenue and become a self-sufficient businessman.

To motivate the students, he highlighted advantages of Dropshipping business such as minimum investment, low overhead costs, selling products through multiple channels.

Asad said entrepreneurs first had to create an Amazon account after which they may purchase items from wholesalers and resell them to consumers at a higher price tomaximize profit.

A large number of students from various disciplines attended the seminar.