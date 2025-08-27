UoS Holds Anti-begging Awareness Exhibition
Umer Jamshaid Published August 27, 2025 | 04:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The University of Sargodha hosted an anti-begging awareness exhibition,
aimed at highlighting the challenge of street begging and promoting constructive
alternatives through education and skill development.
Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas inaugurated the exhibition while District Officer
Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sargodha Syed Ali Abid Naqvi, joined as guest
of honour.
They reviewed the artworks and commended the students for creatively addressing
a critical societal issue.
The exhibition featured 67 pieces of art created by current and former students of Textile, Interior Design, Graphics, and Fine Arts programs.
The collection included paintings, photography, posters, and weaving projects, all of which reflected students’ concern about child begging, poverty, and social exploitation.
Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas praised the initiative, saying that the students had used their creativity to spread a purposeful message for social reform.
The event was attended by Director Institute of Art and Design Maryam Saif, faculty members, heads of departments, and a large number of students.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 27 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 27 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 26 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 26 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 25 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 25 August 2025
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE President, VPs offer condolences to Emir of Kuwait over passing of Sheikha S ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
UAE Cyber Security Council: Over 12,000 Wi-Fi breaches recorded in UAE since sta ..
Creators HQ attracts 2,415 active members from 147 countries with combined follo ..
UAE and Angola: A promising development partnership
More Stories From Pakistan
-
UoS holds anti-begging awareness exhibition2 minutes ago
-
Torrential rains claim a human life after kacha house caved in following land sliding in AJK village2 minutes ago
-
AIOU to commence examinations from September 1,2 minutes ago
-
Police launch awareness campaign against drugs at medical college2 minutes ago
-
Pakistan advances national commitments on school meals ahead of global summit2 minutes ago
-
Jirga discusses measures to establish peace in Hungu22 minutes ago
-
Record Chenab flood poses serious threat to Muzaffargarh22 minutes ago
-
187 illegal profiteers fined for over Rs. 1.16m in Mirpur: DC22 minutes ago
-
Suki Kinari Hydropower project extends flood relief support in Northern Pakistan32 minutes ago
-
Illegal LPG cylinders removed from passenger vehicles in DI Khan32 minutes ago
-
Commissioner Hyderabad reviews preparations for Polio campaign, Eid Milad-un-Nabi, flood situation32 minutes ago
-
DC announces seven holidays for schools,colleges in Kot Momin32 minutes ago