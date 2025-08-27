UoS holds anti-begging awareness exhibition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Aug, 2025) The University of Sargodha hosted an anti-begging awareness exhibition,

aimed at highlighting the challenge of street begging and promoting constructive

alternatives through education and skill development.

Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas inaugurated the exhibition while District Officer

Child Protection and Welfare Bureau Sargodha Syed Ali Abid Naqvi, joined as guest

of honour.

They reviewed the artworks and commended the students for creatively addressing

a critical societal issue.

The exhibition featured 67 pieces of art created by current and former students of Textile, Interior Design, Graphics, and Fine Arts programs.

The collection included paintings, photography, posters, and weaving projects, all of which reflected students’ concern about child begging, poverty, and social exploitation.

Speaking on the occasion, Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas praised the initiative, saying that the students had used their creativity to spread a purposeful message for social reform.

The event was attended by Director Institute of Art and Design Maryam Saif, faculty members, heads of departments, and a large number of students.