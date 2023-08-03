Open Menu

UoS Holds Art Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published August 03, 2023 | 05:00 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2023 ) :Creative works of student artists were showcased at the University of Sargodha (UoS) during an art exhibition of ''BS Fine Arts Thesis 2023'' on Thursday.

Vice Chancellor UoS Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas inaugurated the exhibition held at Zubeida Agha Art Gallery at the Institute of Arts and Design.

Addressing the ceremony, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas said: ''The exhibition reflects the university's commitment to fostering creativity and providing a platform for emerging students artists to shine'' The students displayed their artwork ideas on various aspects of life, including self-observation, calligraphy, highlighting the diverse nature of contemporary fine art.

Speaking on the occasion, Dean Faculty of Art and Humanities Prof Dr Ghulam Abbas appreciatedthe students for innovative artwork.

