UoS Holds Breast Self-examination Training
Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Department of Psychology at the University of Sargodha (UoS), in collaboration with the Counselling Centre, organized a three-day Comprehensive Certificate Training on “Breast Self-Examination: A Step Towards Self-Care and Personal Well-being”, aligning with the upcoming World Mental Health Day and its theme, “Supporting Mental Well-Being Together.”
The inaugural session was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, alongside Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, senior faculty members, principals of affiliated women’s colleges, and over 400 female students.
In his address, Dr. Abbas reaffirmed UoS’s commitment to women’s wellness through education, research, advocacy, and outreach. He also highlighted the role of the UoS One Health Center in delivering diagnostic and preventive services for human, animal, and environmental health.
Renowned expert Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ilyas Khan, a Mammacare Certified Breast Specialist (USA) and Certified Lactation consultant, led an insightful session emphasizing early detection, regular self-examination, and the value of community support in promoting holistic well-being. He generously donated the certificate and registration fee for this international-level training to UoS students.
Prof. Dr. Najma Iqbal, Chairperson of the Department of Psychology, underscored that self-care empowers individuals with greater confidence and responsibility for their health. The training will continue with interactive workshops, practical demonstrations, and counseling sessions, equipping participants with essential preventive strategies and health literacy—contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being.
Recent Stories
Abu Dhabi Fund for Development inaugurates Agricultural Production Systems Devel ..
Vivo Unveils the V60 in Pakistan: Ushering in a New Era of Portrait Mastery
ALEC Holdings announces offer price range, IPO subscription period on DFM
Presight, Shorooq launch $100M global fund to accelerate AI innovation
UNGA Palestine conference witnesses leaders’ Mics cut off
Afghan boy survives hiding in plane’s landing gear to Delhi
Sindh govt to provide free electric Scooters to women
TRENDS, STRATEGIECS sign research cooperation agreement
Nahyan bin Mubarak receives delegation from Arab Parliament
Hamdan bin Mohammed chairs third Defence Council meeting of 2025
Abu Dhabi to host 2nd Social Care Forum tomorrow
UAE, Saudi Arabia share deep-rooted fraternal ties: Saudi Ambassador
More Stories From Pakistan
-
CM congratulates Saudi leadership, people on National Day3 minutes ago
-
Pak-China ties are ‘relationship of hearts’: Arora3 minutes ago
-
UoS holds breast self-examination training3 minutes ago
-
Chairman DDAC orders plan for water supply scheme from Kumangar Tuyaki springs3 minutes ago
-
Man held over prank call3 minutes ago
-
Performance review meeting held in Bannu3 minutes ago
-
Public relief, convenience govt top priorities: Commissioner3 minutes ago
-
BISE board approves measures to enhance transparency, academic standards3 minutes ago
-
Special child drowns3 minutes ago
-
ITP Issues strict 01 Oct. licence deadline, govt employees & citizens decry hasty, unplanned move13 minutes ago
-
BISP Chairperson condemns irresponsible remarks, stresses unity amid flood crisis13 minutes ago
-
ATC rejects PTI petitions seeking footage, halting proceedings13 minutes ago