UoS Holds Breast Self-examination Training

Sumaira FH Published September 23, 2025 | 05:20 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Sep, 2025) The Department of Psychology at the University of Sargodha (UoS), in collaboration with the Counselling Centre, organized a three-day Comprehensive Certificate Training on “Breast Self-Examination: A Step Towards Self-Care and Personal Well-being”, aligning with the upcoming World Mental Health Day and its theme, “Supporting Mental Well-Being Together.”

The inaugural session was chaired by Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qaisar Abbas, alongside Pro Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Masood Sarwar Awan, senior faculty members, principals of affiliated women’s colleges, and over 400 female students.

In his address, Dr. Abbas reaffirmed UoS’s commitment to women’s wellness through education, research, advocacy, and outreach. He also highlighted the role of the UoS One Health Center in delivering diagnostic and preventive services for human, animal, and environmental health.

Renowned expert Prof. Dr. Mohammad Ilyas Khan, a Mammacare Certified Breast Specialist (USA) and Certified Lactation consultant, led an insightful session emphasizing early detection, regular self-examination, and the value of community support in promoting holistic well-being. He generously donated the certificate and registration fee for this international-level training to UoS students.

Prof. Dr. Najma Iqbal, Chairperson of the Department of Psychology, underscored that self-care empowers individuals with greater confidence and responsibility for their health. The training will continue with interactive workshops, practical demonstrations, and counseling sessions, equipping participants with essential preventive strategies and health literacy—contributing to UN Sustainable Development Goal 3: Good Health and Well-being.

