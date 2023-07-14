Open Menu

UoS Holds Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published July 14, 2023 | 03:50 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jul, 2023 ) :The Institute of Arts and Design, University of Sargodha, exhibited ''BS Graphic Design thesis 2023 '' at Zubeida Agha Art Gallery on Friday.

Vice Chancellor UoS Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas Inaugurated the exhibition.

About 31 students displayed a range of thought-provoking themes in graphic design, communication design, videography, digital art, animation, civilization, and culture. Their graphic design artwork showcased a keen understanding of life conveying meaningful messages and leaving a memorable impression on the attendees.

Speaking at the occasion, Prof Dr Qaisar Abbas expressed admiration for students' innovative and creative artwork, acknowledging their remarkable contributions to the field of graphic design. He announced that the university was committed to providing funding and support for at least five innovative ideas through its incubation center and highlighted the international potential of these creative graphic design works.

