Open Menu

UoS Holds Exhibition

Muhammad Irfan Published November 12, 2024 | 05:20 PM

UoS holds exhibition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies of the University of Sargodha (UoS) organized

an art exhibition and community engagement programme focused on the themes of local art and digital

media.

The event was inaugurated by renowned Columnist Salman Abid; Social Activist Mehvish Khan;

Head of the Women Development Centre Dr Nargis Abbas; and Chairman of Department of Communication and Media Studies Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah.

The exhibition showcased innovative ideas developed by students for branding and promoting products, alongside unique forms of artistic self-expression. The Primary goal was to encourage and highlight indigenous artistic expression and explore avenues for promoting it internationally via social media.

Speaking at the community engagement programme, Salman Abid emphasized the potential of local art in the global market.

Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah highlighted the university's commitment to fostering innovation and technological entrepreneurship under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas.

He added, “This exhibition and community engagement programme reflect our vision to empower students economically and enable them to become self-sustaining. We are working closely with the community to enhance productivity and contribute to economic development.”

Related Topics

Social Media Nargis Women University Of Sargodha Market Media Event

Recent Stories

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I ..

After ODI series, Pakistan determined to win T20I series against Australia

17 minutes ago
 Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l ..

Gold prices witness sudden decline in both int’l, local markets

43 minutes ago
 PTI several leaders detained by police from outsid ..

PTI several leaders detained by police from outside Adiala jail

55 minutes ago
 PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s re ..

PCB seeks ICC’s written response on India’s refusal for Champions Trophy 202 ..

1 hour ago
 Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran ..

Punjab govt submits details of cases against Imran Khan before LHC

1 hour ago
 NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigatin ..

NAB should assess jurisdiction before investigating corruption cases: IHC

2 hours ago
SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov ..

SC sets constitutional cases for hearing from Nov 14

2 hours ago
 Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December ..

Smog conditions to persist in Punjab till December: NEOC

2 hours ago
 Punjab govt closes schools across all districts am ..

Punjab govt closes schools across all districts amid smog

5 hours ago
 PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

PM to attend opening session COP-29 today

7 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 November 2024

8 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 November 2024

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan