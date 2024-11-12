UoS holds exhibition

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Nov, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies of the University of Sargodha (UoS) organized

an art exhibition and community engagement programme focused on the themes of local art and digital

media.

The event was inaugurated by renowned Columnist Salman Abid; Social Activist Mehvish Khan;

Head of the Women Development Centre Dr Nargis Abbas; and Chairman of Department of Communication and Media Studies Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah.

The exhibition showcased innovative ideas developed by students for branding and promoting products, alongside unique forms of artistic self-expression. The Primary goal was to encourage and highlight indigenous artistic expression and explore avenues for promoting it internationally via social media.

Speaking at the community engagement programme, Salman Abid emphasized the potential of local art in the global market.

Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah highlighted the university's commitment to fostering innovation and technological entrepreneurship under the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas.

He added, “This exhibition and community engagement programme reflect our vision to empower students economically and enable them to become self-sustaining. We are working closely with the community to enhance productivity and contribute to economic development.”