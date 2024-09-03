UoS Holds Graduation Ceremony:
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published September 03, 2024 | 02:30 PM
SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Sep, 2024) University of Sargodha recently hosted a prestigious graduation ceremony to honor its outstanding graduates on Tuesday.
The event was marked by the distribution of medals, certificates, and cash prizes to students who excelled in their respective fields.
Distinguished academicians and university officials graced the occasion with their presence.
While addressing the ceremony,Professor Dr.
Muhammad Ashraf emphasized the significance of higher education in shaping the nation's future.
He underscored the university's commitment to providing quality education and nurturing future leaders.
The Vice Chancellor University of Science and Technology Abbottabad, Professor Dr. Mujaddid Awan, also addressed the gathering, congratulating the graduating class on their achievements.
The event concluded with a reception where the graduates celebrated their accomplishments.
