UoS Holds Palestine Solidarity Walk

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published October 07, 2024 | 04:40 PM

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Oct, 2024) To support Palestinians, the University of Sargodha held a solidarity walk organized by the

Directorate of Student Affairs and Office of Event Management.

The walk, led by Pro Vice Chancellor UoS Prof Dr M Ghulam Yasin, started from Fountain Chowk

and concluded at library Chowk.

Addressing the gathering, Prof Dr Ghulam Yasin said that the violence against Palestinians was

unacceptable. "As educators and students, it is our responsibility to stand up for justice

and peace," he added.

Prof Dr Ferozud Din Shah said:" We cannot stay silent when innocent lives are being lost.

Education plays a key role in raising awareness".

Registrar Waqar Ahmad, Additional Registrar Syed Nasir Abbas Bukhari, Director of Student Affairs

Dr Mahmood-Ul-Hassan, Manager Event Management Dr Muhammad Munir, Prof Dr Feroz Uddin Shah, faculty, staff and a large number of students attended the solidarity walk.

