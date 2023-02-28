UoS holds seminar

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2023 ) :The University of Sargodha (UoS) on Tuesday organized a seminar on 'Historical and constitutional context of Pakistan' in collaboration with the Department of History and Pakistan Studies and Office of Research Innovation and Commercialization.

Professor of Stockholm University Sweden Dr Ishtiaq Ahmed, Dean Faculty of Arts and Humanities Professor Dr Ghulam Abbas Gondal, In-charge of Department of History and Pakistan Studies Dr Abrar Zahoor and a large number of students participated in the seminar.