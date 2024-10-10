Open Menu

Muhammad Irfan Published October 10, 2024 | 04:30 PM

UoS holds seminar on media

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2024) The Department of Communication and Media Studies in collaboration with the Alumni Office

University of Sargodha (UOS) organized a seminar on "The Role of Mass Media in Social Awareness"

at the College of Pharmacy Hall, UOS.

The event was attended by prominent media figures, faculty, students, and alumni.

Senior sports Anchor and Journalist ptv Syed Arslan Abbas Sherazi while addressing the seminar,

emphasized the importance of practical learning and mastering new and innovative media

industry techniques.

Director Coordination Comprehensive education Group and President Alumni Executive Forum Department of Communication and Media Studies, UOS Irfan Akbar Chaudhary discussed the importance of aligning students with modern learning techniques to meet the demands of today's rapidly evolving world.

Manager Alumni Office Nasir Haroon reaffirmed the office's commitment to regularly engaging

with alumni and fostering strong connections between them and the university.

Dr Mudassar Hussain Shah, Chairman of the Department of Communication and Media Studies, lauded the leadership of Vice Chancellor Prof Dr Qaiser Abbas for his unwavering support in providing essential practical resources for media studies students.

The seminar attended by Manager of the Career Development Centre Masooma Zahra, Associate Professors urdu Department Dr Sajid and Dr Shahid Nawaz.

A large number of faculty members and students were also present.

